Tunguska: The Visitation update for 25 June 2023

Update 1.69-3 Patch Notes

25 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a new helmet that comes with a gas mask: the AIROTEK Respirator. You can buy it from Grigori after reaching 100% relationship with the Lake Cossacks, or, in NG+ you can find it in the underground lab in Ashinaka.

  • Fixed a bug with grenade launcher not able to shoot properly with non-english language

  • Added a task that reminds player to go back to Jacob after finding the location of Amir

  • Fixed a bug with mutants sending distress signals (lol)

  • Player will not be able to sprint while in water

  • Moved the motorcycle in Ravenwood Valleys to near the player house

  • When you try to click on a planting hole while not holding the shovel, the character will pull out the shovel. This is to avoid some confusion

  • Planting mounds will light up when focused on

  • Improved the mouse sensitivity for mouselook.

  • Fixed a bug where if you press ESC to open options page while aiming down sight, the cursor is not showing

