-
Added a new helmet that comes with a gas mask: the AIROTEK Respirator. You can buy it from Grigori after reaching 100% relationship with the Lake Cossacks, or, in NG+ you can find it in the underground lab in Ashinaka.
-
Fixed a bug with grenade launcher not able to shoot properly with non-english language
-
Added a task that reminds player to go back to Jacob after finding the location of Amir
-
Fixed a bug with mutants sending distress signals (lol)
-
Player will not be able to sprint while in water
-
Moved the motorcycle in Ravenwood Valleys to near the player house
-
When you try to click on a planting hole while not holding the shovel, the character will pull out the shovel. This is to avoid some confusion
-
Planting mounds will light up when focused on
-
Improved the mouse sensitivity for mouselook.
-
Fixed a bug where if you press ESC to open options page while aiming down sight, the cursor is not showing
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 25 June 2023
Update 1.69-3 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update