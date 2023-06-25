Update 1.69-3 Patch Notes

Added a new helmet that comes with a gas mask: the AIROTEK Respirator. You can buy it from Grigori after reaching 100% relationship with the Lake Cossacks, or, in NG+ you can find it in the underground lab in Ashinaka.

Fixed a bug with grenade launcher not able to shoot properly with non-english language

Added a task that reminds player to go back to Jacob after finding the location of Amir

Fixed a bug with mutants sending distress signals (lol)

Player will not be able to sprint while in water

Moved the motorcycle in Ravenwood Valleys to near the player house

When you try to click on a planting hole while not holding the shovel, the character will pull out the shovel. This is to avoid some confusion

Planting mounds will light up when focused on

Improved the mouse sensitivity for mouselook.