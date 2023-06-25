 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zero Grounds Playtest update for 25 June 2023

Pre-alpha update 0.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11555274 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Visuals for Zero Gravity Zones: bullet marks and particle effects.
  • Unique first-person hands for each character corresponding to their third-person model.
  • Skins are now applied correctly to all attachments.
  • 3 new scopes: APK-8, APOG 4X, Mini Blue Dot.
  • Depth of field effect when aiming.
  • Plane flyby on Oasis as part of background immersion.

Fixed

  • Ragdolls are now more stable, dead character no longer 'freeze' in air.
  • Unique first-person hands for each character corresponding to their third-person model.
  • 3 new scopes: APK-8, APOG 4X, Mini Blue Dot.
  • Depth of field effect when aiming.
  • Reduced aimpunch (aim offset when getting shot).
  • Reduced blood screen intensity when injured.
  • Changed time to kill for all weapons to be 50% less (this is related to the next update where we'll introduce increased damage in Zero Gravity Fields).
  • Reduced rechambering time for Kar108.
  • Improved flashlight and laser sight.
  • Various small bug fixes.
  • Improved graphics presets.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2474072 Depot 2474072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link