Pre-alpha update 0.1.3

Added
- Visuals for Zero Gravity Zones: bullet marks and particle effects.
- Unique first-person hands for each character corresponding to their third-person model.
- Skins are now applied correctly to all attachments.
- 3 new scopes: APK-8, APOG 4X, Mini Blue Dot.
- Depth of field effect when aiming.
- Plane flyby on Oasis as part of background immersion.
Fixed
- Ragdolls are now more stable, dead character no longer 'freeze' in air.
- Reduced aimpunch (aim offset when getting shot).
- Reduced blood screen intensity when injured.
- Changed time to kill for all weapons to be 50% less (this is related to the next update where we'll introduce increased damage in Zero Gravity Fields).
- Reduced rechambering time for Kar108.
- Improved flashlight and laser sight.
- Various small bug fixes.
- Improved graphics presets.
Changed files in this update