📣 Steam Announcement: Trigger Fever Update 0.11.3 is Here! 🎮

Greetings, Trigger Fever players! We're thrilled to announce the release of version 0.11.3, a short but impactful update aimed at resolving a few issues encountered in the previous version. This update brings some visual enhancements and tackles a bug that affected flag spawning in flag mode. Let's dive into the changelog:

🌊 Water Animation:

We've added mesmerizing water animation to enhance the immersion in the game. Prepare to be amazed as you navigate through the dynamic and lifelike water surfaces!

🌳 Tree Foliage Effect:

The lush world of Trigger Fever becomes even more captivating with the introduction of a stunning tree foliage effect. Immerse yourself in the vibrant environments and feel the world come alive!

🌿 Grass Effect:

We've also introduced a beautiful grass effect that adds realism to the game's landscapes. Get ready to appreciate the attention to detail as you traverse the varied terrains!

🐛 Bug Fix: Flag Spawning in Impossible Locations (Flag Mode):

We understand the importance of fair gameplay, and we've rectified a bug that caused flags to spawn in impossible locations during flag mode matches. This fix ensures a level playing field for all players, promoting competitive and exciting gameplay.

We want to express our gratitude to our incredible community for providing us with valuable feedback and reporting issues encountered in the previous version. Your support is what enables us to continuously improve Trigger Fever and deliver the best possible gaming experience.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked on this update. We hope you enjoy the new additions and bug fixes in version 0.11.3. Stay tuned for future updates as we continue to refine and expand the game based on your feedback.

If you encounter any further issues or have suggestions for improvement, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. Your input is invaluable as we strive to make Trigger Fever the ultimate 2D top-down shooter arena game!

Wishing you thrilling battles and epic victories in Trigger Fever!

Rotstudio