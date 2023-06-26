Kingdom Crier #23: Welcome to the Dwarven Domain!

Dwarven Domain
The Dwarves have Emerged - bringing new Technologies, Threats, and an expanded fight for Survival with them!
Dwarven Domain is Noble Fates Feature Update #5.
Enjoy a more challenging experience than ever before as you brave new extremes, face new monsters, and contend with more interesting Neighbors.
Meet the Dwarves!
Although smaller in stature, these Mortals are gifted Miners and Crafters.
You get a beard.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/7e5dab75cee2fe9c0db639876adfd9738427aee2.png[/img]
You get a beard.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/9fd9e242182224c6daddc3e4edefd85654486098.png[/img]
You get a
beard tusky moustache thing.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/7edf718849877f085a43d03cf539b82c1aa76c81.png[/img]
Dwarves are a facial hair'd folk (yes, even the ladies) that live longer than Humans but shorter sigh than Elves.
They like it a bit cooler - just like it is back home. They don't love the Elves and aren't really keen on Farming.
Oh and they need a drink every few days or they get grumpy.
See... Grumpy.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/4f2be41a35dea7fdcedd5465bc21b7156809fd33.png[/img]
Caverns!
The Dwarves have revealed the existence of (occasionally vast) underground Caverns.
Find and explore Caverns
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/16e537cf2ea1f0e08af4b0f5a1dbf9a90d6710ee.png[/img]
Room Size limits are a thing of the past and standalone structures within a Cavern form separate ownable Buildings.
Underground Flora!
These Caverns are home to a Magical underground fungus known as Frostcaps.
Magic Mushrooms!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/ac7269b1d975800d07ee71026c72f95fe5da514d.png[/img]
Harness their power to keep your people cool...
But don't overharvest them or their delicate ecosystem will collapse.
And Fauna!
An ancient civilization or two spent a little too much time munching on Frostcaps in the dark and have transformed into otherworldly beasts called the Kin.
Disturb their mounds and face their wrath.
Free them from their eternal journey...
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/e47c0cd0b70ecbbf72aa8c55946337b4b1f647a3.png[/img]
But don't try to eat the Frostcaps...
Seriously, don't.
You can't.
(Yet?)
Terraforming
Dwarves have shared the ability to shape the terrain.
Can't find that perfect hill for your castle?
Stand one up!
Temperature
Temperature now plays an important role in both Happiness and Survival.
Leverage a stable underground temperature to get out of the extremes of new weather events.
Food Decays faster than ever before - so keep production a priority and keep it cold to extend its life.
Vents
Vents allow the transfer of Warmth and Smoke between spaces.
Use them to let those Firepits breathe indoors or to share the benefit of a Hearth between a few rooms.
Coolers!
Throw those Frostcaps in this fancy Pot we made to keep your Nobles cool during a scorching Summer or to build a freezer.
Works like Magic!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/abbe795d219c1ac6dee81ff647434b163b9d1dca.png[/img]
Exhaust Pipes!
The Dwarves use Bronze Exhaust Pipes to route Smoke out of the underground...
You can use them to simplify heat management in complex above-ground structures.
Or to make cool looking stuff!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/b3484f3c336579329d3f925dc94d2d06e8150357.png[/img]
New Drinks
The Dwarves have shared a few new recipes you can brew to keep your mortals happy.
It turns out that the Dwarves know how to make Moonshine out of almost anything...
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/17ae02f56deb1ce936a3c971f8538c8ad6128db6.png[/img]
The Mycologist
There were a few Drunken Hermits stumbling around in the darkness below.
They followed their brethren to the surface so they can drink and talk about Frostcaps.
Bribe them with a drink or eight and they'll let you know where you can find a cavern...
Or
take trade for their Frostcaps. Your call.
Skill Leveling Redux
Skill Leveling has been reworked. Randomization no longer plays a role in Mortal Skill gain.
A Mortal's Potential in a given skill now controls the amount of progress that they make in that skill when earning experience doing something else.
This should lead to more predictable growth patterns (centered on the things they're actually doing) that still yield semi well-rounded Mortals.
Hover over a Skill to see a Mortals progress towards their next point in a given skill.
Less Hands-on Chitchat
A bug prevented Mortals from remembering why they were or were not compatible with their ruler.
We fixed the bug and made it more likely that Nobles will recall and share their ruler's beliefs - further reducing the amount of hands-on talking you need to do.
There's still a benefit - especially in speeding up recruiting - but it's required less than ever before.
Relaxation
Comfort has been replaced by Relaxation.
Esteem no longer factors in, Temperature has its own need now, and the effects of Working have been reduced.
In addition, we've added info to the tooltip that shows everything that has affected a Mortal's Relaxation over the last 24h.
Other Changes
A great many other fixes of all shapes and sizes have made it into this release.
Expect a more challenging early game, a more fruitful mid to late-game, and more interesting Kingdoms around you.
Sale?
To celebrate the launch, Noble Fates
is will be on sale for REDACTED off - the REDACTED price to date - as part of the REDACTED Sale when it begins on REDACTED.
Ahem... Uh... Check back later this week when we're allowed to talk about it. ːsteammockingː
Patch Notes
Noble Fates 0.28.0.1 Released!
Dwarves live 1.5x as long as Humans but progress a bit slower
Dwarves have an inclination towards Mining and Crafting
Dwarves dislike Elves
Dwarves need a cooler environment
Dwarves are dependent on Drinks for Relaxation (1 every 3d)
Dwarves will automatically Consume their drink of choice when available and needed
Added Underground Caverns
Created on world generation
Found via digging
Contain Frostcaps
Contain Kin Mounds
Contain Stalagmites
Add Cave Room Type (surrounded by terrain)
Add Cavern Building Type (surrounded by terrain)
Terraforming
Place Dirt Blocks that are constructed into Dirt Terrain
Consumes Dirt
Temperature
Introduce Temperature Simulation
Expose Depth and its effects on Temperature
Expose Insulation and its effects on Temperature
Add Temperature Visibility Option
Frostcaps
Frostcaps grow underground
Harvest mature Frostcaps to provide fuel for Coolers
Frostcaps Propagate organically while Mycelium surrounds them
Mycelium recedes when no Frostcaps are nearby
Don't eat the Frostcaps... You can't. Yet(?)
Kin
The Kin are Mortals from ancient civilizations who ate Frostcaps
Add Ratkin/Fishkin
Kin can jump 2 levels
Kin can combo their attacks
Bigkin
Larger/Stronger variant of the Kin
Cannot combo attacks
Bigkin can jump 3 levels
Bigkin can knock back on attack
Kin Mounds
Spawn underground
Warn when Disturbed
Kin Emerge when Disturbed too much or for too long
Secret: Drinks
The Dwarves have revealed a number of new Drink Recipes
Added Cornshine, Pumpdo, Octogin, Mealiedew, Strawshot, and Woodsky
Each has differences and different opinion ranges by race
Tweak Wine color
Tweak Drink Icon rotation
Can no longer be used in Cornucopia
Secret: Mycologist
Introducing the Mycologist
A wandering Hermit well versed in Frostcaps and Drinking
Carries Frostcaps for trade
Can hint at the locations of Caverns in exchange for Drink
Should stop by every 8d or so
Rework Skill Leveling
Rename Skill Level to Skill Points
Remove randomization from Skill Leveling
Potential influences unrelated skill xp gain and soft cap
Skill Points are awarded for Skills that have 100% progress when a Mortal Levels up
Track progress on the Job's Tab of the Character Sheet
Add Cooler
Cools a room when melting Frostcaps
Coolers require Building 3
Add Roof and Wall Vents
Placeable on walls to allow Temperature and Smoke to pass through
Replace floors (or roofs) to allow Temperature and Smoke to pass through
Add Exhaust Pipes
Vent Smoke outdoors
Can be connected to Hearths
Can be connected to Chimneys
Automatically places Intakes indoors
Automatically places Exhausts outdoors
Exhaust Pipes require Building 8
Mortals
Added Temperature Need
Added Warmth (Temperature added by gear)
Added Mobility (Replaces Move Speed)
Added Dexterity (Replaces Attack Rate) - frequency of action)
Added Reasoning (Frequency of thought and research speed)
Mortals refuse to sleep in places that will cause Hypothermia or Heatstroke
Auto Pack certain gear when too hot (Cap, Outer, Hands)
Mortals will now enter maps reasonably satisfied (Food, Sleep, Relaxation)
Relaxation
Comfort is now Relaxation
Rework choice of spot to relax
Remove Temperature's effect
Remove Esteem's effect
Decrease effect of Working
Show actions that have affected Relaxation over the last 24h on Tooltip
Visitors
Visitors are intimidated by Extreme Weather and will leave
Visitors will no longer Rent Lodging with insufficient Temperature
Visitors will leave if they can't sleep
Drybars
A preserved long lasting Meal that doesn't taste very good
Can be made out of any Raw Ingredients
Cannot be used in the production of Meals
Packed Gear
Clothing Need is Unsatisfied when a piece of gear is Packed
Add Packed Gear visuals (rolled up cloth on Mortal's Right Hip)
Mortal Introduction
New Recruits are now limited by Ruler's Racial Preference
New Recruits now better align with their ruler's Alignment
Mortals are now limited to 8 strong (love/hate) opinions when introduced
Ruler Principles
Kingdoms are now more Aligned around their Ruler's Principles and Aggressive in their pursuit
Add Tribal Ruler Principles that limit the Race of their Nobility
Strengthen Positive and Negative Racial Opinions from Principles
Refresh Attraction, Valuation, and Opinions when a Mortal becomes a Ruler
Injuries
Rework Injury Generation
Rework Injury Treatment
Rework Vitals Tab
Added Hypothermia
Added Heatstroke
Added Frostbite
Added Minor Injuries
Added Mild Injuries
Added Major Injuries
Added Maimed Injuries
Added Blessed Injuries
Separated treatment of Injuries from Wounds
Untreated or Poorly Treated Injuries can lead to permanent Injury
Work
Improve Command Prioritization
Hauling
Greatly improve Hauling Efficiency
Decrease likelihood of interrupting a Hauling Task
Nursing
Update Priority for Auto Job Assignment
Update Workload for Auto Job Assignment
Mining
Take into account Damage of the weapon used
Refueling
Can now refuel props even if you can't bring a full supply
Training
Training is no longer a low priority task
Training will happen before lower priority Jobs
Show Training on Job List
Soothing
Now lasts 12h instead of 4h
Transporting
Don't transport a Character who is being Treated
Jumping
Mortals can now Jump up 1 level
Mortals no longer drop what they're carrying when Jumping (including 3rd person)
Falling
Improve Falling Behavior
Mortals will now Fall when the Terrain Under them is Mined
Fall when floor below is removed
Compatibility
Increase impact of opinions of a Mortal's Race
Lower impact of aligned opinions around Mortal Skin/Leather/Meat
Increase impact of unaligned opinions around Mortal Skin/Leather/Meat
Socialization
Automatically Speak about things related to Ruler compatibility more often
They Repeat the same information more frequently
This should further reduce the amount of speaking to people your ruler needs to do
Memories
Remember things related to Ruler compatibility more often
Conquests
Conquests can now be Broken
Defeat the Ruler and enough of the Combatants to break it
Performance
Improve performance when switching maps
Improve performance of Room Detection
Improve performance of Blocked Command Detection
Improve performance when placing building pieces
Improve performance when snowing
Improve performance when drying
Rooms
There is no longer a limit to room size
Rooms maintain Temperature based on their contents
Iteration on Room Outline Behavior around Slopes
Unowned rooms can be claimed by placing a prop in them
Terrain
Terrain now supports grappling hooks
Improve Substance appearance on vertical surfaces
Improve lighting underground
Farmed areas return to Dirt when no longer Farmed
Elves
Increase frequency of Elves
Remove Crafting Innate Bonus
Add Foraging Innate Bonus
Generally Dislike Dwarves
Fix Opinion of Cooked Human Meat
Hide Cloth bits from Hair when Hair is hidden
Humans
Fix Female Cheer frequency
Orcs
Remove Mining Innate Bonus
Add Logging Innate Bonus
Breachers
Improve tactics
Increase Perception Ranges
Imps
Improve Tactics
Structure Props
Add Insulation
Hearths
Hearths now support Pipe Attachments
Disable Hearth Wants
Rework Chimney Detection
Hearths now require Building 5
Chimneys
Chimneys now support Pipe Attachments
Can now be placed on Floors and Roofs
Separate Stone Chimney from Hearth for Learning
Stone Chimney now requires Building 4
Roofs/Floors
Replace Roof Vents when placed
Braziers/Sconces/Torches/Candles
Produce Heat
Winery
Renamed To Fermentation Barrel
Upped queue depth to 5 deep
Items
Items in inventories now decay 25% slower instead of at the indoor rate
Display Temperature when affected
Add Cold and Frozen to visuals when affected by Temperature
Add Cloth Robe
Lesser version of Fine Cloth Robe
Craftable Earlier
Offers more Warmth
Fine Cloth Robe
Increase Cotton Cost
Increase Salvage Cotton Yield
Cloth Tunic
Decrease Salvage Cotton Yield
Fine Cloth Tunic
Increase Cotton Cost
Decrease Salvage Cotton Yield
Armor
Switch to Mobility Modifiers from MoveSpeed
Switch to Dexterity Modifiers from AttackRate
Food
Move Travel meals out of Meals
Decays up to 5x faster indoors than before
Decays up to 3x faster outdoors than before
Temperature now affects Rate of Decay
Add support for Freezing
Meals
Add Stacked Visuals to Simple Meals
Bits are more likely to show up on Simple Meals
Updated Fine, Nice, and Fancy Meal Visuals
Tweaked Fancy Meal names to better match Art
Tweak Ingredient colors
Fix incorrectly displayed bits
Food Remaining
Improve Food remaining display
Only include allowed Food
Exclude Drinks
Show Changes to Food over last 4 days on Tooltip
Corpses
Corpses now decay faster Outdoors and Indoors
Corpse Decay is now affected by Temperature
Decrease Hide Yield across the board
Decrease Meat Yield across the board
Humanoid Corpses now decay slower when Buried
Rename "Corpse Health" to "Durability"
Rename "Corpse Decays" to "Decays"
Seeds
Double stack sizes
Lower chance to carry Corn, Pumpkin, and Grape seeds
Fix bug that produced too many Seeds from Salvaging
Dirt
Collected by Mining Dirt Terrain
Used to Terraform the Terrain
Metal/Stone/Wood Items
Decay slower indoors than before
Flowers
Decay more quickly than before
Coins
Decay slower outdoors than before
Metals/Stone/Wood
Decay slower outdoors than before
Hide/Leather
Decay slower indoors than before
Stone Blocks
Increase yield of Stone from Salvaging
Time
Rename Year to Yir and Season to Sizon to signify difference in how they work in Noberia
Environment
Add support for Wind Variation
Tweak Biome Temperature Ranges
Added Environmental Effects
Foliage
Iteration on Wind Effect
Yield less fruit by default
Options
Add Celsius or Fahrenheit Interface option
Add Temperature Comfort Sensitivity option
Add Temperature Survival Sensitivity option
Add Food Decay Rate option
Add Pause when Kin Disturbed option
Add Kin Chance option
Add Kin Difficulty option
Bandits
1/3 as likely to show up
Monsters
Refine Loot generation to generate less junk
Loot Chests
Refine Loot generation to generate less junk
Knockback
Can now happen when Blocking and Parrying
In-World UI
Hide for layers above
Settling Parties
Only include compatible Members in the new Kingdom
Right-Click Context Menu
Combine Options when we can
Status
30 Celsius is now considered Hot (was 25 Celsius)
Portrait
Add Injury Icons
Dismantling Props
Relax requirement around Reachability
Reachability
Improve Reachability around props
Pathing
Improve instances of pathing confusion
Intro
Expand the breadth of candidates when rerolling
Moments
Rebalance moment frequency
Camera
Duck Brightness when underground
Scrollbars
Only highlight when scrollable
Build Menu
Tweak Category Icon colors
Bug fixes
Fix bug that could cause moments (fight, escapee, etc) to trigger far too often
Fix bug that caused static portraits when chatting with someone
Fix crash bug caused by a projectile hitting a character who is dying
Fix bug with Mission Rewards Scaling
Fix bug related to stale target reachability
Mortals will now form opinions about Items added after game began
Will now default when a new Item is added after a game began
Dwarven Domain
Add Intro Scene
Add News
Add Loading Screen
Modding Changes
Bump version to v0.28
Added -nohistory cmdline option (dev) to skip world history generation
Added -smallworld cmdline option (dev) to generate a small world
Added -unhide cmdline option (dev) to show caverns
Added -moddev cmdline option (dev) as an alias for (-skipintro -skipmenu -smallworld -nohistory)
-skipintro will no longer ask for Guided Experience
Corpse/Hide/Leather Types can now come from multiple Character Types
FuelBurners now support Temperature Effects (see Cooler or FirePit)
Fix crash when a material inherits from itself
Armor now affects Mobility instead MoveSpeed
Armor now affects Dexterity instead of AttackRate
Min Similarity on Character Type Opinions is obselete
Properly report the path of missing audio files
Stack mods no longer throw jobs out of whack (refueling, delivering, etc.)
Add Collectives
Use these to add themed Wanderers to the game (ala the Mycologist)
Support Custom Moments
Support Custom Item Valuations
Support Custom Equipment
Support Custom Inventory
Example- these can be used to add themed Caravans```
#### Saves
These changes necessitated changes to the save game format, so this update retires 0.27 saves.
There's a retired_0_27 set of Steam Betas so that you can continue your 0.27 saves there or go back and visit them whenever you want.
#### Mods
Use the v0.28 Compatibility Tag on the [Workshop](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1769420/workshop/) to find and Subscribe to Mods that have been verified to be compatible with the update.
#### Experimental Branch
We're keeping the Experimental Steam Branch open and will continue to push future patches there first.
If you have the stomach for brief bouts of instability and want to help us out - switch to (or stay in) the Experimental Beta on Steam and participate in discussions [here](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1769420/discussions/1/) or on discord.
v0.28 Saves will remain compatible until we launch the Beta for Feature Update #6 - some time from now.
Expect occasional issues - but know that we appreciate you helping us make the game better!
### Community Corner
_KSGvsHead made this!_
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/bd1e153cb0b62dff8545aa1b039a826199681f1b.png[/img]
_cypr` is working on a Kingdom that would make Escher proud._
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/0cec19af30787a4b6dad0c5d87fe7ec710a37654.jpg[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/41dcc96a67998d9edc35490cebd26fa93c236ffc.jpg[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/8f51b0c8f6ddc5642649ecdd2cb8ae82d687e424.png[/img]
_Satoru added the Smokehouse to produce Smoked Meat!_
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2986187255
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/bdd679671a73e58400dcc61cea25e6230d75629e.png[/img]
