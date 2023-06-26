Kingdom Crier #23: Welcome to the Dwarven Domain!

Share · View all patches · Build 11555256 · Last edited 26 June 2023 – 17:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Dwarven Domain

The Dwarves have Emerged - bringing new Technologies, Threats, and an expanded fight for Survival with them!



Dwarven Domain is Noble Fates Feature Update #5.

Enjoy a more challenging experience than ever before as you brave new extremes, face new monsters, and contend with more interesting Neighbors.

Meet the Dwarves!

Although smaller in stature, these Mortals are gifted Miners and Crafters.

You get a beard.

You get a beard.

You get a beard tusky moustache thing.

Dwarves are a facial hair'd folk (yes, even the ladies) that live longer than Humans but shorter sigh than Elves.

They like it a bit cooler - just like it is back home. They don't love the Elves and aren't really keen on Farming.

Oh and they need a drink every few days or they get grumpy.

See... Grumpy.

Caverns!

The Dwarves have revealed the existence of (occasionally vast) underground Caverns.

Find and explore Caverns

Room Size limits are a thing of the past and standalone structures within a Cavern form separate ownable Buildings.

Underground Flora!

These Caverns are home to a Magical underground fungus known as Frostcaps.

Magic Mushrooms!

Harness their power to keep your people cool...

But don't overharvest them or their delicate ecosystem will collapse.

And Fauna!

An ancient civilization or two spent a little too much time munching on Frostcaps in the dark and have transformed into otherworldly beasts called the Kin.

Disturb their mounds and face their wrath.

Free them from their eternal journey...

But don't try to eat the Frostcaps...

Seriously, don't.

You can't.

(Yet?)

Terraforming

Dwarves have shared the ability to shape the terrain.

Can't find that perfect hill for your castle?

Stand one up!

Temperature

Temperature now plays an important role in both Happiness and Survival.

Leverage a stable underground temperature to get out of the extremes of new weather events.

Food Decays faster than ever before - so keep production a priority and keep it cold to extend its life.

Vents

Vents allow the transfer of Warmth and Smoke between spaces.

Use them to let those Firepits breathe indoors or to share the benefit of a Hearth between a few rooms.

Coolers!

Throw those Frostcaps in this fancy Pot we made to keep your Nobles cool during a scorching Summer or to build a freezer.

Works like Magic!

Exhaust Pipes!

The Dwarves use Bronze Exhaust Pipes to route Smoke out of the underground...

You can use them to simplify heat management in complex above-ground structures.

Or to make cool looking stuff!

New Drinks

The Dwarves have shared a few new recipes you can brew to keep your mortals happy.

It turns out that the Dwarves know how to make Moonshine out of almost anything...

The Mycologist

There were a few Drunken Hermits stumbling around in the darkness below.

They followed their brethren to the surface so they can drink and talk about Frostcaps.

Bribe them with a drink or eight and they'll let you know where you can find a cavern...

Or take trade for their Frostcaps. Your call.

Skill Leveling Redux

Skill Leveling has been reworked. Randomization no longer plays a role in Mortal Skill gain.

A Mortal's Potential in a given skill now controls the amount of progress that they make in that skill when earning experience doing something else.

This should lead to more predictable growth patterns (centered on the things they're actually doing) that still yield semi well-rounded Mortals.

Hover over a Skill to see a Mortals progress towards their next point in a given skill.

Less Hands-on Chitchat

A bug prevented Mortals from remembering why they were or were not compatible with their ruler.

We fixed the bug and made it more likely that Nobles will recall and share their ruler's beliefs - further reducing the amount of hands-on talking you need to do.

There's still a benefit - especially in speeding up recruiting - but it's required less than ever before.

Relaxation

Comfort has been replaced by Relaxation.

Esteem no longer factors in, Temperature has its own need now, and the effects of Working have been reduced.

In addition, we've added info to the tooltip that shows everything that has affected a Mortal's Relaxation over the last 24h.

Other Changes

A great many other fixes of all shapes and sizes have made it into this release.

Expect a more challenging early game, a more fruitful mid to late-game, and more interesting Kingdoms around you.

Patch Notes

Noble Fates 0.28.0.1 Released!