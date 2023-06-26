 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 26 June 2023

Kingdom Crier #23: Welcome to the Dwarven Domain!

Kingdom Crier #23: Welcome to the Dwarven Domain!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dwarven Domain

The Dwarves have Emerged - bringing new Technologies, Threats, and an expanded fight for Survival with them!


Dwarven Domain is Noble Fates Feature Update #5.

Enjoy a more challenging experience than ever before as you brave new extremes, face new monsters, and contend with more interesting Neighbors.

Meet the Dwarves!

Although smaller in stature, these Mortals are gifted Miners and Crafters.

You get a beard.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/7e5dab75cee2fe9c0db639876adfd9738427aee2.png[/img]
You get a beard.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/9fd9e242182224c6daddc3e4edefd85654486098.png[/img]
You get a beard tusky moustache thing.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/7edf718849877f085a43d03cf539b82c1aa76c81.png[/img]
Dwarves are a facial hair'd folk (yes, even the ladies) that live longer than Humans but shorter sigh than Elves.

They like it a bit cooler - just like it is back home. They don't love the Elves and aren't really keen on Farming.

Oh and they need a drink every few days or they get grumpy.

See... Grumpy.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/4f2be41a35dea7fdcedd5465bc21b7156809fd33.png[/img]

Caverns!

The Dwarves have revealed the existence of (occasionally vast) underground Caverns.

Find and explore Caverns
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/16e537cf2ea1f0e08af4b0f5a1dbf9a90d6710ee.png[/img]
Room Size limits are a thing of the past and standalone structures within a Cavern form separate ownable Buildings.

Underground Flora!

These Caverns are home to a Magical underground fungus known as Frostcaps.

Magic Mushrooms!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/ac7269b1d975800d07ee71026c72f95fe5da514d.png[/img]
Harness their power to keep your people cool...

But don't overharvest them or their delicate ecosystem will collapse.

And Fauna!

An ancient civilization or two spent a little too much time munching on Frostcaps in the dark and have transformed into otherworldly beasts called the Kin.

Disturb their mounds and face their wrath.

Free them from their eternal journey...
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/e47c0cd0b70ecbbf72aa8c55946337b4b1f647a3.png[/img]
But don't try to eat the Frostcaps...

Seriously, don't.

You can't.

(Yet?)

Terraforming

Dwarves have shared the ability to shape the terrain.

Can't find that perfect hill for your castle?

Stand one up!

Temperature

Temperature now plays an important role in both Happiness and Survival.

Leverage a stable underground temperature to get out of the extremes of new weather events.

Food Decays faster than ever before - so keep production a priority and keep it cold to extend its life.

Vents

Vents allow the transfer of Warmth and Smoke between spaces.

Use them to let those Firepits breathe indoors or to share the benefit of a Hearth between a few rooms.

Coolers!

Throw those Frostcaps in this fancy Pot we made to keep your Nobles cool during a scorching Summer or to build a freezer.

Works like Magic!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/abbe795d219c1ac6dee81ff647434b163b9d1dca.png[/img]

Exhaust Pipes!

The Dwarves use Bronze Exhaust Pipes to route Smoke out of the underground...

You can use them to simplify heat management in complex above-ground structures.

Or to make cool looking stuff!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/b3484f3c336579329d3f925dc94d2d06e8150357.png[/img]

New Drinks

The Dwarves have shared a few new recipes you can brew to keep your mortals happy.

It turns out that the Dwarves know how to make Moonshine out of almost anything...
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/17ae02f56deb1ce936a3c971f8538c8ad6128db6.png[/img]

The Mycologist

There were a few Drunken Hermits stumbling around in the darkness below.

They followed their brethren to the surface so they can drink and talk about Frostcaps.

Bribe them with a drink or eight and they'll let you know where you can find a cavern...

Or take trade for their Frostcaps. Your call.

Skill Leveling Redux

Skill Leveling has been reworked. Randomization no longer plays a role in Mortal Skill gain.

A Mortal's Potential in a given skill now controls the amount of progress that they make in that skill when earning experience doing something else.

This should lead to more predictable growth patterns (centered on the things they're actually doing) that still yield semi well-rounded Mortals.

Hover over a Skill to see a Mortals progress towards their next point in a given skill.

Less Hands-on Chitchat

A bug prevented Mortals from remembering why they were or were not compatible with their ruler.

We fixed the bug and made it more likely that Nobles will recall and share their ruler's beliefs - further reducing the amount of hands-on talking you need to do.

There's still a benefit - especially in speeding up recruiting - but it's required less than ever before.

Relaxation

Comfort has been replaced by Relaxation.

Esteem no longer factors in, Temperature has its own need now, and the effects of Working have been reduced.

In addition, we've added info to the tooltip that shows everything that has affected a Mortal's Relaxation over the last 24h.

Other Changes

A great many other fixes of all shapes and sizes have made it into this release.

Expect a more challenging early game, a more fruitful mid to late-game, and more interesting Kingdoms around you.

Sale?

To celebrate the launch, Noble Fates is will be on sale for REDACTED off - the REDACTED price to date - as part of the REDACTED Sale when it begins on REDACTED.

Ahem... Uh... Check back later this week when we're allowed to talk about it. ːsteammockingː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1769420/Noble_Fates/

Patch Notes

Noble Fates 0.28.0.1 Released! 


Dwarves live 1.5x as long as Humans but progress a bit slower  
Dwarves have an inclination towards Mining and Crafting  
Dwarves dislike Elves  
Dwarves need a cooler environment  
Dwarves are dependent on Drinks for Relaxation (1 every 3d)  
Dwarves will automatically Consume their drink of choice when available and needed

Added Underground Caverns  
Created on world generation  
Found via digging  
Contain Frostcaps  
Contain Kin Mounds  
Contain Stalagmites  
Add Cave Room Type (surrounded by terrain)  
Add Cavern Building Type (surrounded by terrain)

Terraforming  
Place Dirt Blocks that are constructed into Dirt Terrain  
Consumes Dirt  

Temperature  
Introduce Temperature Simulation  
Expose Depth and its effects on Temperature  
Expose Insulation and its effects on Temperature  
Add Temperature Visibility Option

Frostcaps  
Frostcaps grow underground  
Harvest mature Frostcaps to provide fuel for Coolers  
Frostcaps Propagate organically while Mycelium surrounds them  
Mycelium recedes when no Frostcaps are nearby  
Don't eat the Frostcaps... You can't. Yet(?)

Kin  
The Kin are Mortals from ancient civilizations who ate Frostcaps  
Add Ratkin/Fishkin  
Kin can jump 2 levels  
Kin can combo their attacks  
Bigkin  
Larger/Stronger variant of the Kin  
Cannot combo attacks  
Bigkin can jump 3 levels  
Bigkin can knock back on attack  
Kin Mounds  
Spawn underground  
Warn when Disturbed  
Kin Emerge when Disturbed too much or for too long

Secret: Drinks  
The Dwarves have revealed a number of new Drink Recipes  
Added Cornshine, Pumpdo, Octogin, Mealiedew, Strawshot, and Woodsky  
Each has differences and different opinion ranges by race  
Tweak Wine color  
Tweak Drink Icon rotation  
Can no longer be used in Cornucopia  

Secret: Mycologist  
Introducing the Mycologist  
A wandering Hermit well versed in Frostcaps and Drinking  
Carries Frostcaps for trade  
Can hint at the locations of Caverns in exchange for Drink  
Should stop by every 8d or so  

Rework Skill Leveling  
Rename Skill Level to Skill Points  
Remove randomization from Skill Leveling  
Potential influences unrelated skill xp gain and soft cap  
Skill Points are awarded for Skills that have 100% progress when a Mortal Levels up  
Track progress on the Job's Tab of the Character Sheet

Add Cooler  
Cools a room when melting Frostcaps  
Coolers require Building 3

Add Roof and Wall Vents  
Placeable on walls to allow Temperature and Smoke to pass through  
Replace floors (or roofs) to allow Temperature and Smoke to pass through

Add Exhaust Pipes  
Vent Smoke outdoors  
Can be connected to Hearths  
Can be connected to Chimneys  
Automatically places Intakes indoors  
Automatically places Exhausts outdoors  
Exhaust Pipes require Building 8

Mortals  
Added Temperature Need  
Added Warmth (Temperature added by gear)  
Added Mobility (Replaces Move Speed)  
Added Dexterity (Replaces Attack Rate) - frequency of action)  
Added Reasoning (Frequency of thought and research speed)  
Mortals refuse to sleep in places that will cause Hypothermia or Heatstroke  
Auto Pack certain gear when too hot (Cap, Outer, Hands)  
Mortals will now enter maps reasonably satisfied (Food, Sleep, Relaxation)  

Relaxation  
Comfort is now Relaxation  
Rework choice of spot to relax  
Remove Temperature's effect  
Remove Esteem's effect  
Decrease effect of Working  
Show actions that have affected Relaxation over the last 24h on Tooltip

Visitors  
Visitors are intimidated by Extreme Weather and will leave  
Visitors will no longer Rent Lodging with insufficient Temperature  
Visitors will leave if they can't sleep  

Drybars  
A preserved long lasting Meal that doesn't taste very good  
Can be made out of any Raw Ingredients  
Cannot be used in the production of Meals  

Packed Gear  
Clothing Need is Unsatisfied when a piece of gear is Packed  
Add Packed Gear visuals (rolled up cloth on Mortal's Right Hip)

Mortal Introduction  
New Recruits are now limited by Ruler's Racial Preference  
New Recruits now better align with their ruler's Alignment  
Mortals are now limited to 8 strong (love/hate) opinions when introduced

Ruler Principles  
Kingdoms are now more Aligned around their Ruler's Principles and Aggressive in their pursuit  
Add Tribal Ruler Principles that limit the Race of their Nobility  
Strengthen Positive and Negative Racial Opinions from Principles  
Refresh Attraction, Valuation, and Opinions when a Mortal becomes a Ruler

Injuries  
Rework Injury Generation  
Rework Injury Treatment  
Rework Vitals Tab  
Added Hypothermia  
Added Heatstroke  
Added Frostbite  
Added Minor Injuries  
Added Mild Injuries  
Added Major Injuries  
Added Maimed Injuries  
Added Blessed Injuries  
Separated treatment of Injuries from Wounds  
Untreated or Poorly Treated Injuries can lead to permanent Injury  

Work  
Improve Command Prioritization  

Hauling  
Greatly improve Hauling Efficiency  
Decrease likelihood of interrupting a Hauling Task

Nursing  
Update Priority for Auto Job Assignment  
Update Workload for Auto Job Assignment

Mining  
Take into account Damage of the weapon used  

Refueling  
Can now refuel props even if you can't bring a full supply  

Training  
Training is no longer a low priority task  
Training will happen before lower priority Jobs  
Show Training on Job List

Soothing  
Now lasts 12h instead of 4h

Transporting  
Don't transport a Character who is being Treated

Jumping  
Mortals can now Jump up 1 level  
Mortals no longer drop what they're carrying when Jumping (including 3rd person)  

Falling  
Improve Falling Behavior  
Mortals will now Fall when the Terrain Under them is Mined  
Fall when floor below is removed  

Compatibility  
Increase impact of opinions of a Mortal's Race  
Lower impact of aligned opinions around Mortal Skin/Leather/Meat  
Increase impact of unaligned opinions around Mortal Skin/Leather/Meat

Socialization  
Automatically Speak about things related to Ruler compatibility more often  
They Repeat the same information more frequently  
This should further reduce the amount of speaking to people your ruler needs to do

Memories  
Remember things related to Ruler compatibility more often

Conquests  
Conquests can now be Broken  
Defeat the Ruler and enough of the Combatants to break it  

Performance  
Improve performance when switching maps  
Improve performance of Room Detection  
Improve performance of Blocked Command Detection  
Improve performance when placing building pieces  
Improve performance when snowing  
Improve performance when drying

Rooms  
There is no longer a limit to room size  
Rooms maintain Temperature based on their contents  
Iteration on Room Outline Behavior around Slopes  
Unowned rooms can be claimed by placing a prop in them

Terrain  
Terrain now supports grappling hooks  
Improve Substance appearance on vertical surfaces  
Improve lighting underground  
Farmed areas return to Dirt when no longer Farmed

Elves  
Increase frequency of Elves  
Remove Crafting Innate Bonus  
Add Foraging Innate Bonus  
Generally Dislike Dwarves  
Fix Opinion of Cooked Human Meat  
Hide Cloth bits from Hair when Hair is hidden  

Humans  
Fix Female Cheer frequency

Orcs  
Remove Mining Innate Bonus  
Add Logging Innate Bonus

Breachers  
Improve tactics  
Increase Perception Ranges

Imps  
Improve Tactics

Structure Props  
Add Insulation

Hearths  
Hearths now support Pipe Attachments  
Disable Hearth Wants  
Rework Chimney Detection  
Hearths now require Building 5

Chimneys  
Chimneys now support Pipe Attachments  
Can now be placed on Floors and Roofs  
Separate Stone Chimney from Hearth for Learning  
Stone Chimney now requires Building 4

Roofs/Floors  
Replace Roof Vents when placed

Braziers/Sconces/Torches/Candles  
Produce Heat  

Winery  
Renamed To Fermentation Barrel  
Upped queue depth to 5 deep

Items  
Items in inventories now decay 25% slower instead of at the indoor rate  
Display Temperature when affected  
Add Cold and Frozen to visuals when affected by Temperature

Add Cloth Robe  
Lesser version of Fine Cloth Robe  
Craftable Earlier  
Offers more Warmth

Fine Cloth Robe  
Increase Cotton Cost  
Increase Salvage Cotton Yield

Cloth Tunic  
Decrease Salvage Cotton Yield

Fine Cloth Tunic  
Increase Cotton Cost  
Decrease Salvage Cotton Yield

Armor  
Switch to Mobility Modifiers from MoveSpeed  
Switch to Dexterity Modifiers from AttackRate

Food  
Move Travel meals out of Meals  
Decays up to 5x faster indoors than before  
Decays up to 3x faster outdoors than before  
Temperature now affects Rate of Decay  
Add support for Freezing  

Meals  
Add Stacked Visuals to Simple Meals  
Bits are more likely to show up on Simple Meals  
Updated Fine, Nice, and Fancy Meal Visuals  
Tweaked Fancy Meal names to better match Art  
Tweak Ingredient colors  
Fix incorrectly displayed bits  

Food Remaining  
Improve Food remaining display  
Only include allowed Food  
Exclude Drinks  
Show Changes to Food over last 4 days on Tooltip

Corpses  
Corpses now decay faster Outdoors and Indoors  
Corpse Decay is now affected by Temperature  
Decrease Hide Yield across the board  
Decrease Meat Yield across the board  
Humanoid Corpses now decay slower when Buried   
Rename "Corpse Health" to "Durability"  
Rename "Corpse Decays" to "Decays"  

Seeds  
Double stack sizes  
Lower chance to carry Corn, Pumpkin, and Grape seeds  
Fix bug that produced too many Seeds from Salvaging

Dirt  
Collected by Mining Dirt Terrain  
Used to Terraform the Terrain

Metal/Stone/Wood Items  
Decay slower indoors than before

Flowers  
Decay more quickly than before

Coins  
Decay slower outdoors than before

Metals/Stone/Wood  
Decay slower outdoors than before

Hide/Leather  
Decay slower indoors than before

Stone Blocks  
Increase yield of Stone from Salvaging  

Time  
Rename Year to Yir and Season to Sizon to signify difference in how they work in Noberia

Environment  
Add support for Wind Variation  
Tweak Biome Temperature Ranges  
Added Environmental Effects

Foliage  
Iteration on Wind Effect  
Yield less fruit by default

Options  
Add Celsius or Fahrenheit Interface option  
Add Temperature Comfort Sensitivity option  
Add Temperature Survival Sensitivity option  
Add Food Decay Rate option  
Add Pause when Kin Disturbed option  
Add Kin Chance option  
Add Kin Difficulty option

Bandits  
1/3 as likely to show up  

Monsters  
Refine Loot generation to generate less junk  

Loot Chests  
Refine Loot generation to generate less junk

Knockback  
Can now happen when Blocking and Parrying  

In-World UI  
Hide for layers above

Settling Parties  
Only include compatible Members in the new Kingdom

Right-Click Context Menu  
Combine Options when we can

Status  
30 Celsius is now considered Hot (was 25 Celsius)

Portrait  
Add Injury Icons

Dismantling Props  
Relax requirement around Reachability  

Reachability  
Improve Reachability around props  

Pathing  
Improve instances of pathing confusion

Intro  
Expand the breadth of candidates when rerolling

Moments  
Rebalance moment frequency

Camera  
Duck Brightness when underground

Scrollbars  
Only highlight when scrollable  

Build Menu  
Tweak Category Icon colors

Bug fixes  
Fix bug that could cause moments (fight, escapee, etc) to trigger far too often  
Fix bug that caused static portraits when chatting with someone  
Fix crash bug caused by a projectile hitting a character who is dying  
Fix bug with Mission Rewards Scaling  
Fix bug related to stale target reachability  
Mortals will now form opinions about Items added after game began  
Will now default when a new Item is added after a game began  

Dwarven Domain  
Add Intro Scene  
Add News  
Add Loading Screen

Modding Changes  
Bump version to v0.28  
Added -nohistory cmdline option (dev) to skip world history generation  
Added -smallworld cmdline option (dev) to generate a small world  
Added -unhide cmdline option (dev) to show caverns  
Added -moddev cmdline option (dev) as an alias for (-skipintro -skipmenu -smallworld -nohistory)  
-skipintro will no longer ask for Guided Experience  
Corpse/Hide/Leather Types can now come from multiple Character Types  
FuelBurners now support Temperature Effects (see Cooler or FirePit)  
Fix crash when a material inherits from itself  
Armor now affects Mobility instead MoveSpeed  
Armor now affects Dexterity instead of AttackRate  
Min Similarity on Character Type Opinions is obselete  
Properly report the path of missing audio files  
Stack mods no longer throw jobs out of whack (refueling, delivering, etc.)  
Add Collectives  
Use these to add themed Wanderers to the game (ala the Mycologist)  
Support Custom Moments  
Support Custom Item Valuations  
Support Custom Equipment  
Support Custom Inventory  
Example- these can be used to add themed Caravans```

#### Saves

These changes necessitated changes to the save game format, so this update retires 0.27 saves.

There's a retired_0_27 set of Steam Betas so that you can continue your 0.27 saves there or go back and visit them whenever you want.  


#### Mods

Use the v0.28 Compatibility Tag on the [Workshop](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1769420/workshop/) to find and Subscribe to Mods that have been verified to be compatible with the update.


#### Experimental Branch

We're keeping the Experimental Steam Branch open and will continue to push future patches there first. 

If you have the stomach for brief bouts of instability and want to help us out - switch to (or stay in) the Experimental Beta on Steam and participate in discussions [here](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1769420/discussions/1/) or on discord.

v0.28 Saves will remain compatible until we launch the Beta for Feature Update #6 - some time from now.

Expect occasional issues - but know that we appreciate you helping us make the game better!


### Community Corner

_KSGvsHead made this!_  
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/bd1e153cb0b62dff8545aa1b039a826199681f1b.png[/img]  
_cypr` is working on a Kingdom that would make Escher proud._  
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/0cec19af30787a4b6dad0c5d87fe7ec710a37654.jpg[/img]  
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/41dcc96a67998d9edc35490cebd26fa93c236ffc.jpg[/img]  
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/8f51b0c8f6ddc5642649ecdd2cb8ae82d687e424.png[/img]  
_Satoru added the Smokehouse to produce Smoked Meat!_  
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2986187255  
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/bdd679671a73e58400dcc61cea25e6230d75629e.png[/img]


### Discord

Join the Official [Discord](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS) to participate in Development!  
[[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/a54c50c85ab2d954f641161dab4a43e3e8c37ad2.png[/img]](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS)


### Reviews

If you like the game, please consider leaving a Review. These can help players decide that Noble Fates is worthy of their attention.


Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!  
The Noble Fates Team

Changed files in this update

Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
  • Loading history…
