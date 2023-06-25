Small fix and update

Hey Maze Runners! I'm going to be doing some changes with the socket system, for a few reasons, because it's really bad right now, complicated and difficult to use and because having guns with multiple networked mags can lag the server. Instead I'll try to set something up such as the Nightmare Reaper or Boneworks game. The player will be able to collect pistol, rifle and slugs ammo boxes, and the player will have an UI showing how much on each ammo the player has. And if the player is holding the gun with the right hand, that means that somewhere on his left side he will be able to grab a magazine from a pouch, and if the player has per example a simple 9mm glock and pulls a magazine with 20 rounds, it will cost 20 pistol ammo points, if the player instead has a 357 revolver and pulls a six rounder moonclip, it will cost around 18 pistol ammo points per example, being the cost of each 357 round = 3 pistol ammo points. Or it could be that there will be only be one type of ammo point and each type of bullet will have a certain cost. Will see.

Anyway, small update:

Increased range for the secondary grip of guns to not accidentally let go.

Fixed opponents being dismembered for non hosts without the blood setting enabled if the Host has the blood settings enabled.

Fixed sockets being sometimes to the left and difficult to grab, now it will be more in the center.

Also, tomorrow is training day, let's goooo! 💪💪💪😤😤😤