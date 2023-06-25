Update 1.6 More settings

Hi,

Since the launch, the settings in Darksy's Adventure have been very limited. You could change some really basic settings but that was about it. Most of the settings present didn't even effect performance that much.

A great example of that is texture quality. Textures are stored in vram, these days however vram sizes are big and the likelihood of your running out of vram is small. The only setting that really did have any impact were shadows and you could only enable or disable them which led to 2 choices: bad looking game or bad fps. This update changes all of that.

Added resolution settings. You can select among 3 resolutions: 720p, 1080p and 4K

I deem this setting to be the most important as it effects FPS in the most impactful way. If you're running the game on an old laptop with

integrated graphics, you can turn down all of the settings as much as you want and you'll still end up with 15 FPS because the game has to render

a 1080p image on a 720p screen.

Added full screen toggle setting

This one is just a nice quality of life feature.

Added more shadows settings. You can select among 5 shadow settings: Full resolution, High resolution, Medium resolution, Low resolution, Disabled

This is the second most impactull setting. Shadow calculations are expensive and some weaker hardware cannot cope with them well. Having 5 settings

instead of just an on and off setting will hopefully allow some players to experience shadows with high framerates.

These settings also affect shadow draw distance.

Added post processing toggle setting

Post processing effects add things like ambient occlusion, bloom, depth of field etc.. The game uses post processing but up until now there was no way of disabling it.

Post processing eats up framerate because on top of all the shadow calculations and rendering, the game has to also apply various effects a well.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug where the game wouldn't save mouse sensitivity settings properly

Other:

Made level 6 easier

Improved world 2 boss little bit

Until next time!