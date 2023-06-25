-
Fixed a bug that unlocking of blocks was not happening properly.
-
HP of elite monsters has been reduced.
-
When you defeat the elite monster at wave 15, you will instantly win the game.
-
Now, hp recovery items are automatically acquired only when hp is low.
-
The larger the satellite, the more transparent it becomes. (Visibility Patch)
-
'Cannon' : now has 'Gold Obtain' status as the coefficient factor also.
Knight Overloaded update for 25 June 2023
Update 0.6.5.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
