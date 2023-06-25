 Skip to content

Knight Overloaded update for 25 June 2023

Update 0.6.5.6

Build 11555216

  • Fixed a bug that unlocking of blocks was not happening properly.

  • HP of elite monsters has been reduced.

  • When you defeat the elite monster at wave 15, you will instantly win the game.

  • Now, hp recovery items are automatically acquired only when hp is low.

  • The larger the satellite, the more transparent it becomes. (Visibility Patch)

  • 'Cannon' : now has 'Gold Obtain' status as the coefficient factor also.

