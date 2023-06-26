Steam Cloud and Geforce Now Support

Steam Cloud support is now activated.

Regiments should be available to be played through Geforce Now.

Operations save files will now be stored on the Steam Cloud, allowing you to access the same files no matter what PC you use (as long as you use the same Steam account)

If you already have different save states on different PCs and want to preserve things as they are:

Open Steam -> Library -> right-click on Regiments in the library -> Properties -> General -> disable the toggle 'Keep save files in the Steam Cloud for Regiments'

You can also manually back-up the save files by navigating to %userprofile%\appdata\LocalLow\Bird's Eye Games\Regiments (paste that into file explorer's address bar)

1.0.95: