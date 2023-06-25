Crimson Veil 5.2.1 NOW AVAILABLE TO ALL!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43657976/3b78c981af90808b50161a984a7dbd3f8bb18de9.jpg[/img]

The update is now live on Steam and Itch.io! Go download it now and check out the latest content on the long awaited vampire route!

Crimson Veil on itch.io

Crimson Veil on Steam

If you enjoy what you've played, please consider leaving your thoughts with a review! Your continued feedback helps me improve the game with each new release! The support of the community has helped me grow this game over the past 4 years and it's only getting better! I appreciate any time you can give to share your thoughts.

For returning players, please keep in mind that save files created in older versions have compatibility issues. Please use the multiple save files provided in the link below for the best experience:

5.2.1 Save Files Link

Next week, I will be detailing what's in store for the next update! I hope to see you then! Until next time, everyone!