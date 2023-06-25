 Skip to content

Their Land update for 25 June 2023

V1.3 Massive Performance and Visual Update

Build 11555153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What has changed?

  • Selectable Direct X 11 or Direct X 12 options at startup
  • Reduced CPU usage dramatically on NPC's and other actors

Changed files in this update

