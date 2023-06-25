 Skip to content

Krek Da Frog update for 25 June 2023

Crawlers are back.

Share · View all patches · Build 11555134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After first release version with Crawlers, I noticed that it was very performance heavy so they had to go out, now they are BACK. Now with Machine learning technology, so apologize them, they are bit silly now but dont worry, they are learning!

