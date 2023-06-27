Update to Version 1.1.3503

Turbo Shell's release is now a month ago - thanks to everyone who gave their feedback, be it on or Discord, here on Steam, in streams and on social media! We used the past weeks to eliminate some minor bugs, work on overall usability, and took your feedback regarding the boss of Episode 2, the infamous Egg Canon, to heart.

We hope you enjoy the updated version - and we're very keen to hear your opinion!

Full Changelog:

Optimized difficulty of the second boss (“Egg Canon”, Episode 2 Level 16):

• Increased duration of "open" state.

• Increased vertical space in horizontal corridors on normal difficulty.

• Slightly increased horizontal size of loading area.

• Animate side-lights on both sides at the same time.

• Sped up barrier-animations slightly to increase visual perception of the "open" state.

Leaderboards:

• Automatically do a 'Best' query if the player isn't listed in a 'Self' query.

• Correctly show the last updated level when entered.

• Reset the 'scroll-state' of the leaderboard table when updating its contents.

Auto-Ray:

• Correctly trigger double-push assistance when losing contact.

• Tweaked triggering of switches with auto-ray

Audio:

• Reduced default audio volumes to 75%.

• Reduced volume of 'bang'-sound in startup animation.

Misc:

• Grey-out checkpoint display in replays when checkpoints are used up.

• Changed name of character 'Fluffy' to 'Fluffy' in all languages (Spanish & French).

• Correctly deactivate opposite switches in "Assembly Line" (Episode 2 Level 4).

• Increased duration of unlock notifications.

• Misc minor tweaks and fixes