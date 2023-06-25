Version 0.8641 is live!

Hello,
A new version is live:
0.864 -> 0.8641
-
Added a first iteration of interpolating between building efficiency values. This should make stats lets jumpy.
-
Second density mixed and upper class tier commercial 3x3 buildings added.
-
Adjusted 3x3 zones' collider size to allow for nearby monorails etc.
-
Circular paths for monorails and vactracks now possible (vehicles travel along a circular path instead of returning at the last stations).
-
Fixed missing night lighting for a set of the more recently added commercial buildings.
-
Fixed monorail track collider in new station.
-
Fixed null ref error sporadically occuring when moving buildings.
-
Improved performance for vactrack and monorail calculations.
-
Improved performance of road calculations.
Changed files in this update