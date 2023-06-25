 Skip to content

Atmocity update for 25 June 2023

Version 0.8641 is live!

Build 11555096

Hello,

A new version is live:

0.864 -> 0.8641

  • Added a first iteration of interpolating between building efficiency values. This should make stats lets jumpy.

  • Second density mixed and upper class tier commercial 3x3 buildings added.

  • Adjusted 3x3 zones' collider size to allow for nearby monorails etc.

  • Circular paths for monorails and vactracks now possible (vehicles travel along a circular path instead of returning at the last stations).

  • Fixed missing night lighting for a set of the more recently added commercial buildings.

  • Fixed monorail track collider in new station.

  • Fixed null ref error sporadically occuring when moving buildings.

  • Improved performance for vactrack and monorail calculations.

  • Improved performance of road calculations.

