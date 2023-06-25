Evospace 0.18.4

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34328861/cfb6d9c0d77007537974c7a18709833573763ab3.gif[/img]

Hello Evospace Community

We would like to inform you about the forthcoming update for Evospace. This update includes several new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Here are the details:

New Features and Models

A significant enhancement in this update is the introduction of 'Sector Structure 0.19'. This new sector structure has been developed for better performance. As part of our commitment to compatibility, we have taken a transitional step to ensure that maps from all previous versions of the game can be opened in the new update.

'Planar Water' will be added.

New blocks: 'HandGenerator Block' and 'KineticHeater Block' will be added.

Model improvements: The models for 'Sifter', 'Compact Generator', and 'Induction Furnace' have been updated.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34328861/e21edb50eded5be194a84bf1064e5d3e40372405.gif[/img]

Improvements

A new 'lua lib' has been added for improved scripting.

The 'Jetpack Effect' will now be disabled on low settings to optimize performance.

The 'Item Rack' will now include descriptions for improved usability.

Bug Fixes:

The animation for 'Chem Bath' has been fixed.

The issue with 'Titanium Ingot Achievement' has been resolved.

The'Cell Hand Recipe' bug has been fixed.

We have much more updated content and plan to publish it with small parts. New loading menu, block replace, updated models, new tech, modding and more.

We will continue to work on further updates for Evospace and appreciate your ongoing feedback.

Thank you.

If you want to report a bug, suggest a game change, or ask a question -- join us on Discord

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//34328861/dad6a9b90b564e5aa73bc6b483f2fffe4a255e80.png[/img]