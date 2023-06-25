Update 0.11

Updates:
- Reworked in-sector resupply system. Ships can now be REPAIRED, REFUELLED and REARMED with all ammo types including missiles for a fee at docking stations. You can also set your ships to "auto" resupply mode, which will make the ships resupply immediately after getting close enough to a Station. Check the updated database for more info.
- Ship to ship resupply system is now disabled while we work on a new approach to this mechanic.
- Reworked salvage trading, which now allows you to sell salvage with just one button click after reaching a station.
Changes:
- Logistic drones are now significantly faster both in speed and salvaging and their operation radius is increased.
- Sector raids now cannot be replayed after winning them. (We want to change this so that you can actually replay them without the fear of losing your ships but not getting the same reward more than once.)
- Venom Nebula Raid difficulty reduced and its threat level changed to Medium
- Indica Iris nebula asteroids repositioned to better avoid ship collisions
- Indica Hostile traffic single unit strength increased
- Vega Array Raid asteroid repositioned to better avoid ship collisions
Fixes:
- FIXED Projectile Point-defense weapons sometimes not firing in certain target angles (Still needs some work though, will keep you updated)
- FIXED Heavy missile silo wrong target tracking info in the stats
- FIXED Corporation logo not changing after claiming a sector
- FIXED Pirate Warlords objectives not showing up as completed in the sector status window after destroying them
- FIXED Module explosion triggering before receiving 100% damage
- FIXED Engine explosion sometimes not triggering a sound effect
- FIXED Wrong contract info being displayed after failing a contract
- FIXED Razer top-mounted hardpoint triggering weird camera behaviour after buying a weapon
- FIXED Entering a sector with a large ship as the fleet leader causing some temporary performance issues
- FIXED Clicking on "Close" button in Tacview not working properly when not in direct control of a ship
- FIXED Some Sentinel platforms spawning with more than one weapon per hardpoint
