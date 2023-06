Share · View all patches · Build 11554915 · Last edited 25 June 2023 – 15:52:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43574998/6bce3a33eea399eb8bdb93621cc5b17e04bf0427.png[/img]

Why do we need catapults in game and how to use them?

At this stream the lead dev will play new level and will show