Everescape Playtest update for 25 June 2023

Update Notes For June 25

Features:

  • Generate only possible family members, based on age, but when fake documen, visitor could say anything;
  • Added first side quest;
  • Decrease size of project
  • Minor changes;

Bugs:

  • Email on day 4 doesn't replacing with numbers;

