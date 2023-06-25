 Skip to content

Vaccine Rebirth update for 25 June 2023

Path 1.22

Build 11554875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue when spamming the items menu button could corrupt the save file
-Fixed a problem where smart mines could not be set up
-Ragdolls are now more stable at higher frequency refresh rates

