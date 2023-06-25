-Fixed an issue when spamming the items menu button could corrupt the save file
-Fixed a problem where smart mines could not be set up
-Ragdolls are now more stable at higher frequency refresh rates
Vaccine Rebirth update for 25 June 2023
Path 1.22
