Third Tier : Homing Magic

Welcome to the weekly devlog!

I hope you're doing well.

This week, we've added a new type of magic called Homing magic and unlocked the third-tier magic. Let's dive into the details.

As new spells are gradually introduced to the game, we have now reached the point where the third tier of spells becomes available.

The tier number indicates the minimum number of runes needed to cast the spell, with higher-tier spells requiring more complex combinations.

Additionally, homing magic has been included in the update, which is a type of spell that automatically targets the nearest enemy sorcerer within range.

The "Manifestation of Bingus" is the first spell of the third tier.

This spell enables you to summon a one-of-a-kind electric salmon.

There are also a few other things that have been added:

Map choosing option in Lobby

New map "Park"

Fixed the create room bug which appeared after exiting a room

New health bar representing left HP

A screen shake on being hit

Text object representing received damage

Flash graphic on health bar representing the lost hp

We hope that you can enjoy using the new spell "Manifestation of Bingus" as much as we enjoyed making it and that you will be able to immerse yourself even more with the new damage mechanics.

Thanks for reading and as always...

Have a superb week!

Ill-Fated Studios

Lededev