Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 25 June 2023

Updates Notes for 2023/06/25

25 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Iteration on mission tiles and props. Most missions updated with new art assets.
  • Update art assets for MH6 lil' copter enemy. Increase movement speed and projectile speed. Add the MH6 to more missions.
  • Props using spine-based assets are now drawn as part of the mission map / minimap.
  • Added player camera offset based on Megacopter's velocity. (Needs feedback)
  • Missions objectives that have a repeating objective like 'rescue X things' or 'destroy Y things' now have a progress bar.
  • Bug fix, movement speed upgrade in shop was not working.
  • Turn rate upgrade in shop changed to a second movement speed upgrade.
  • Reorganized speed/acceleration upgrades in shop.
  • New Shop Purchase: Acceleration Lvl 2

