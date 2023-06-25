- Iteration on mission tiles and props. Most missions updated with new art assets.
- Update art assets for MH6 lil' copter enemy. Increase movement speed and projectile speed. Add the MH6 to more missions.
- Props using spine-based assets are now drawn as part of the mission map / minimap.
- Added player camera offset based on Megacopter's velocity. (Needs feedback)
- Missions objectives that have a repeating objective like 'rescue X things' or 'destroy Y things' now have a progress bar.
- Bug fix, movement speed upgrade in shop was not working.
- Turn rate upgrade in shop changed to a second movement speed upgrade.
- Reorganized speed/acceleration upgrades in shop.
- New Shop Purchase: Acceleration Lvl 2
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 25 June 2023
Updates Notes for 2023/06/25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1646161 Depot 1646161
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update