Development Branch update - v0.8.005

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.8.005) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version is a good preview of the next update. Most of the final update is in there. Feel free to tell us what you like and your biggest concerns about it.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.8.005 - Temporary changelog :

Add translations

6 new Achievements

Drone t2 (to buy at trading platform)

Fix a bug with drones (deconstructing inventories)

Change some Terra Tokens values

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games