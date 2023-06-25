 Skip to content

Winter's Ankh update for 25 June 2023

Patch 0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a bug where game freezes if you spend too much time before constructing the conference room
  • other improvements

