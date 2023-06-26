UMP, .45 ACP Adjustments, and Bugfixes

A brand new gun, the UMP, has been added and will show up in the next campaign level. It can also be unlocked through the ingame loadout menu. Along with the UMP, .45 ACP and the M1911A1 have been rebalanced as it was erroneously using 9mm muzzle velocities when calculating its damage output, which resulted in it inflicting significantly more damage than it should.

The friendly AI was causing some annoyances on the latest “Rule of Law” campaign level and so their behavior has been adjusted now so they will no longer crowd around the player. An issue was also found with Separatist AI causing errors due to them referencing a gun they weren’t actually using which has been fixed now.

Full Changelog

Added

UMP (sprites, sounds, magazines)

Changed

M1911A1 now uses a realistic muzzle velocity whereas it previously was using the same muzzle velocity calculations as the 9mm handguns, causing it to be rather overpowered.

Friendly AI on the “Rule of Law” campaign level now get in the way much less frequently

Fixed