Backrooms Exploration - Revamp v1.2

Thank you for all the support on our game Backrooms Exploration! We have updated the game to make it more user friendly and added and removed features to make the game look way better! The patch notes for the game are below!

If you haven't heard already, Backrooms Liminal Mode will be a standalone free game! This will enable us to provide the best experience possible for players and allow more of you to play it as it will be FREE!

Patch Notes

Player:

Player Movement increased

Running/Sprinting is now a toggle. Press SHIFT to sprint instead of holding

In-Game Graphics:

Turned down VHS Filter (less static)

Quality of Life Features

Information Screen (Level loading screen) last longer

Liminal info screen updated (Main Menu)

Updated all in-game descriptions

Credits page updated

Extra bug fixes/Quality of life changes