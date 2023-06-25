- Fixed a problem with certain seeds in dungeon level generation that caused a locked door to appear before players can toggle the switch that unlocks them.
- Fixed a problem with certain seeds in the Odd River Spur level.
- Fixed persistance of the bandit engineer at the Occupied Mine camp spot.
Of Blades & Tails update for 25 June 2023
Patch 0.17.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
