Of Blades & Tails update for 25 June 2023

Patch 0.17.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a problem with certain seeds in dungeon level generation that caused a locked door to appear before players can toggle the switch that unlocks them.
  • Fixed a problem with certain seeds in the Odd River Spur level.
  • Fixed persistance of the bandit engineer at the Occupied Mine camp spot.

