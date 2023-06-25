Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.602) - Minor Update

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.602) - Major Update
- Added Crit Damage, and Damage Cap values to the status menu.
- Added 9 Crit Damage nodes, and 9 Damage Cap to each character skill tree.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is broken because store.steampowered.com and checkout.steampowered.com must have same sessionid cookie.
Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.602) - Major Update
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update