Empire Chronicles update for 25 June 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.602) - Minor Update

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.602) - Minor Update

25 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.602) - Major Update

  • Added Crit Damage, and Damage Cap values to the status menu.
  • Added 9 Crit Damage nodes, and 9 Damage Cap to each character skill tree.

