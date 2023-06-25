 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 25 June 2023

V1.8.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  1. Advanced skills.
  2. Skill runes.
  3. A copy of the rune.
    Revise
  4. Numerical display

