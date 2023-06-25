Patch notes 25 June 2023

Hi everyone! Sorry for the silence for the last few days. You may have noticed a couple of patches, but I haven't been writing patch notes. Mostly the last few days I've been making minor changes and tweaks to existing systems. With today's patch, I thought I would tell you what I added.

New battle map: savannah. I added a few new meshes to help the area feel unique. This should open up more parts of the desert.

Greatly increased drop rate of stolen smithing supplies to make the related quest in Sunrise Falls easier to complete.

Brighter lighting in caves and dungeons. They're still darker than the outdoor areas, but you should now be able to see what's going on more easily.

Fixed the high-level stormbird variant. Before, high-level stormbirds returned to the base stormbird. Now stormbirds advance in difficulty as intended.

And just so you know, I'll be going on vacation with my family for a week. This is my first time getting away in a long time. If you don't hear from me for a little while, don't worry