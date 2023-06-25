 Skip to content

Septaroad Voyager update for 25 June 2023

Patch notes 25 June 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11554685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Sorry for the silence for the last few days. You may have noticed a couple of patches, but I haven't been writing patch notes. Mostly the last few days I've been making minor changes and tweaks to existing systems. With today's patch, I thought I would tell you what I added.

  • New battle map: savannah. I added a few new meshes to help the area feel unique. This should open up more parts of the desert.
  • Greatly increased drop rate of stolen smithing supplies to make the related quest in Sunrise Falls easier to complete.
  • Brighter lighting in caves and dungeons. They're still darker than the outdoor areas, but you should now be able to see what's going on more easily.
  • Fixed the high-level stormbird variant. Before, high-level stormbirds returned to the base stormbird. Now stormbirds advance in difficulty as intended.

And just so you know, I'll be going on vacation with my family for a week. This is my first time getting away in a long time. If you don't hear from me for a little while, don't worry

