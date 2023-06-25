 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 25 June 2023

v1.09 Patch Notes

Bugs:
Fixed Golem hair palette for the 10th species variation

Mods:
Doubled the canvas size of all biped species tail sprites

