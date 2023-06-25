 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wardudes update for 25 June 2023

Wardudes Update 1.39

Share · View all patches · Build 11554603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

Update 1.39 of Wardudes is here with 3 main changes:

  • A turn limit rule has been added: after the selected amount of turns has passed, the alien will get angry and set everyone's health to 1!
  • Pressing Tab or Select on the gamepad will open up an item selection grid, where you can see all your inventory all at once
  • Gamepad navigation in the menus has been improved

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1850681 Depot 1850681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link