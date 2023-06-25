Wardudes Update 1.39

Share · View all patches · Build 11554603 · Last edited 25 June 2023 – 13:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

Update 1.39 of Wardudes is here with 3 main changes:

A turn limit rule has been added: after the selected amount of turns has passed, the alien will get angry and set everyone's health to 1!

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!