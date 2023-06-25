Share · View all patches · Build 11554597 · Last edited 25 June 2023 – 13:32:07 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.2.1.1

Hello! The latest update is here with a new feature: In-game Chat for multiplayer!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41066295/1eec300bcdb98e9039cf77e4074ab0c1a75f9a9a.gif[/img]

Press ENTER to open chat and send messages

Previous messages can be scrolled through while chat is open

Chat includes multi-language support We also updated the Player List Names for multi-language support

Chat is enabled by default, but the multiplayer Host may choose to disable it by toggling it off in the Multiplayer Menu

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41066295/f685a15ab4a352d5b7eac5dad8c029872b239551.gif[/img]

Speaking of multiplayer:

Looking for friendly folks to puzzle with? Join our Discord and check out the Looking for Players channel!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41066295/6a206eb118a1ce1cfbb1cb9ff54c2205679d1424.jpg[/img]

We have more updates on the way so stay tuned!

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[td]Happy Puzzling![/td]

[td][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41066295/fba38e7a6bc040f68c634ec0a6647df1b5b46c44.png[/img][/td]

[/tr]

[/table]