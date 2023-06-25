Update 1.2.1.1
Hello! The latest update is here with a new feature: In-game Chat for multiplayer!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41066295/1eec300bcdb98e9039cf77e4074ab0c1a75f9a9a.gif[/img]
Press ENTER to open chat and send messages
Previous messages can be scrolled through while chat is open
Chat includes multi-language support
- We also updated the Player List Names for multi-language support
Chat is enabled by default, but the multiplayer Host may choose to disable it by toggling it off in the Multiplayer Menu
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41066295/f685a15ab4a352d5b7eac5dad8c029872b239551.gif[/img]
Speaking of multiplayer:
Looking for friendly folks to puzzle with? Join our Discord and check out the Looking for Players channel!
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41066295/6a206eb118a1ce1cfbb1cb9ff54c2205679d1424.jpg[/img]
We have more updates on the way so stay tuned!
[table noborder=1]
[tr]
[td]Happy Puzzling![/td]
[td][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41066295/fba38e7a6bc040f68c634ec0a6647df1b5b46c44.png[/img][/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
