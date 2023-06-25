 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hookah Cafe Simulator update for 25 June 2023

Hotfix V1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11554573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're thrilled to present a hot fix update for Hookah Cafe Simulator! We've listened to your feedback and made some significant improvements to enhance your gaming experience. Read on to discover the exciting changes we've implemented:

Warning Message Enhancement: Thief Detection
Korean Language Issue Resolved
Visual and Functional Bug Fixes
Cupboard Functionality Improved
Enhanced Storage Mechanics
Delivery Point Marking for Orders
General Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1672881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link