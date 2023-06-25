Update, Version 20230625

English

[Lost in the Sand]The first part of the final confrontation is now playable. (I decided to cut it into multiple parts to avoid an extremely long story with no break or intermission to save the game.)

[The High Priest's Lab]The location is now accessible.

简体中文

【迷失于沙粒中】最后决战的第一段剧情现在可以玩了。（我决定把这部分切成几个相对较小的部分，以避免剧情过长中间没有休息和存档的时间。）

【大祭司的实验室】这个区域现在可以进入了。

