"The Leviathan's Fantasy" is officially online!

Dear Lord Giant Beast:

"The Leviathan's Fantasy" will be officially launched on June 26, 2023, at GMT+8 07:00.

Welcome everyone to come and experience!

This game carries a lot of our unconstrained ideas. In the game, players no longer need to be regarded as tools for NPCs. You don't have to spend a whole day hunting monsters and running errands to collect resources in order to get mission rewards. Instead, you can treat them as laborers and make them work hard for the tasks you assign. They will work hard to make money so that they can spend it in your city. They will go on adventures and defeat bosses to buy the equipment you create, and help you complete various challenging tasks. In short, they will look forward to your attention and appreciation.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42500249/ffb8e822f58ea1edb98f0572571d76cc95051df7.png[/img]

In our game, we provide more than 100 adventurers with different characters and appearances. They come from various universes and have different bloodlines, which include mechanical life, werewolves, vampires, immortals, succubi, angels, and demons.

These adventurers are all free, and you don’t need to pay even to draw ten times. You can meet them on different floating islands, complete their tasks or help them kill monsters, and you can gain their favor and let them come to your city.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42500249/9cfeea37670bd8f7aa3e570dbbf56794d949e757.png[/img]

Adventurers have their own personalities and social relationships. We used ChatGPT to write a large number of dialogues for adventurers. They will chat while taking daily adventures, and they will focus on the development of the city, the strength of monsters, and your preferences. And sometimes they will discuss the meaning of their life.

You can train your own adventurers based on your preferences, let them settle in your city, match them with equipment, skills, and bloodline, and even interfere with their social life, and help them find teammates, partners, and more.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42500249/a2689bfda6990234fa8ed25726c13b81fad5e0cd.png[/img]

In addition to adventurers, we also bring a lot of gameplay that is different from traditional simulation management games.

In our game, you will play a Leviathan, which is a giant beast. You can communicate with NPCs with consciousness, and build a city on your back for adventurers and tourists to live in.

You can fly around the world, explore mysterious floating islands, and meet adventurers and natives on the islands. Complete their assigned missions to get rewards. In this version, we provide 10 different style floating islands: a deserted island with buried pirate treasures, a city occupied by zombies, a mysterious town deep in the forest, and a sandbox left by ancient gods. It is expected to take at least 60 hours to complete all of these explorations.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42500249/9c6df3e6a3d84c27a7f1509720624fcc665cf154.png[/img]

You can build your own city and unlock buildings, decorations, etc. from over 200 different technology blueprints to create a unique city that belongs to you. We provide five different styles of building systems. The blueprints for these special buildings are scattered on floating islands on different continents.

[b] You can receive tourists from various universes, who will have different needs. You need to build different buildings to meet their needs. And you can arrange villagers to make food, souvenirs, equipment, and more.

There are still many contents to be explored, so we won't go into detail here. We hope everyone can enjoy the fantasy world we have built. We will continue to add new content and gameplay to this world. Thank you again!