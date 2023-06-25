Another big udpate! – Especially for Ukrainian and Russian language!

Thanks to a super nice and diligent translator (Clavik1), The Last Secret is now fully available in Ukrainian and Russian! The previous automatic translation has been replaced and you can now fully enjoy the game in these languages.
What? You're not speaking any of these languages? Well, then you can at least enjoy the improved editor at the true ending of the game and numerous bug fixes!
So why not give it a try now? It's free, and waiting for you! :)
The Last Secret update for 25 June 2023
