Bug repair in progress...

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and we are currently working on resolving the issues. Here are some of the problems that have been fixed in the recent DLC version:

Saving a new file immediately after entering the save data from the main menu would cause the new file to jump to the starting point (with background and character art errors). This issue has been fixed, but already damaged files cannot be reversed.

After completing Chapter 3 of the Jiangying storyline, it would display as locked (only the HE ending is available, as TE endings are related to choices in Chapters 1 and 2).

Thumbnail images for the Jiangying School CGs would appear blank.

The Traditional Chinese subtitles only display IDs without dialogues.

The CG for Fangchen achieving godhood has not been added to the gallery.

Audio for the Jiangying storyline has been fully proofread, while Fangchen's audio is halfway completed.