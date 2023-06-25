- Reduced shield range 100 -> 70
- Fixed non-payment bug when upgrading in widget
- Adjusting the amount of resources obtained
- Coin box probability adjustment and count limit 1 time
- MFG Lv.5 Cooldown 1s -> 0.5s
MoonScavenger update for 25 June 2023
Fix Bug & Balance
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2289661 Depot 2289661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update