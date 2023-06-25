 Skip to content

MoonScavenger update for 25 June 2023

Fix Bug & Balance

  • Reduced shield range 100 -> 70
  • Fixed non-payment bug when upgrading in widget
  • Adjusting the amount of resources obtained
  • Coin box probability adjustment and count limit 1 time
  • MFG Lv.5 Cooldown 1s -> 0.5s

