1 科技蜘蛛王平衡性调整。
啃食木薯果后，蜘蛛王回血量为0.2hp_limit（原本0.5）
小蜘蛛啃食后回血量为 0.3hp_limit（原本0.5）
2 修复了1600x900分辨率下进入商店后，显示牛币余额的文本丢失问题。
3 修复了【奇迹荒野】的风车树果实受到异常攻击判定掉落的问题，提升了可命中范围。
4 剧情任务【拯救凯迪】中，上吊三人组绳索可击断判定区间增大。
5 木薯群岛-日岛-传说之塔附近营地新增两只可爱小猪人，给牛仔哥哥提供补给~
西部幻想 West Fantasy update for 25 June 2023
V2.1.0版本更新内容
