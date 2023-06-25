Patch V1.17
Smelter
- The smelter has now been fully converted to the inventory system. The old tripod interface has been removed.
- You can now access smelter control by interacting with the hatch that has appeared over the ore chute.
- You no longer need to drop coal into the far side of the smelter - simply having some in your inventory will allow you to fire the smelter from the ore side.
- It is now much quicker and easier to experiment with alloys - just add or remove ore from the smelter as you would with the standard inventory interface.
Ore Stand
- The old manual ore stand has been removed, now permanently replaced with the inventory version.
- The inventory based ore stand now displays chunks on the shelves when ore of that type is placed in the stand.
NPCs
- When tested in new games, NPC numbers now limit correctly and continue to spawn after killing them.
- With some save games these changes do not appear to work on the NPCs. If this occurs a new game is required.
Changed files in this update