Blightlands Blacksmith update for 25 June 2023

Patch V1.17

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Smelter

  • The smelter has now been fully converted to the inventory system. The old tripod interface has been removed.
  • You can now access smelter control by interacting with the hatch that has appeared over the ore chute.
  • You no longer need to drop coal into the far side of the smelter - simply having some in your inventory will allow you to fire the smelter from the ore side.
  • It is now much quicker and easier to experiment with alloys - just add or remove ore from the smelter as you would with the standard inventory interface.

Ore Stand

  • The old manual ore stand has been removed, now permanently replaced with the inventory version.
  • The inventory based ore stand now displays chunks on the shelves when ore of that type is placed in the stand.

NPCs

  • When tested in new games, NPC numbers now limit correctly and continue to spawn after killing them.
  • With some save games these changes do not appear to work on the NPCs. If this occurs a new game is required.

