Glorified Grotto, Graphical Enhancements, cursed chests and More!

Greetings Adventurers!

We've been remastering the early gameplay and visuals,

This is in response to feedback from testers that the first area needed to be more on par with the latter areas of the game, especially regarding variety.

Grotto of Guidance, Glorified

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32575180/150cb7e24a599ebf29432b2abcb214c15cb58b3e.png[/img]

Environment and Terrain additions

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32575180/b468b2c4df4bc2afc8405cb82d0e9aa672abcb43.png[/img]

Objects lodged in stone, double slab pieces, and transition tiles to mix things up.

Windows - 7 variants!

New statues and other decorative objects

Scaffolding Towers (see below)

Bronze blocks and shrines (rare)

Other Level Generation Changes

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32575180/274266ecc74aa313c16223e695d850535a425a86.png[/img]

Liquid hazard pools merge better with rooms and are more extensive.

Enemy distribution now draws from a much wider pool of enemies with reworked probabilities.

We've updated the graphics of the 2nd tutorial to reflect the grotto's theme and have reworked parts of it to be more intuitive.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32575180/0800b765b1b166235df981f2aa2070cd5524ed63.png[/img]

We've added more explicit instructions for players who got confused during the blink ability section toward the end.

Enemy variant - Spinner Beetle

While lacking the venom of its counterpart, the acid beetle in the gardens, living in the Grotto has given them keener senses to hunt in the shadows. If You see something fluorescent and pink glowing in the dark, that's probably its jaws, so beware!

Further Additions

Spear Combat Sharpening

With better animation:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32575180/d43840a84311bdeb1d998553a47bc819fdee0385.gif[/img]

(NOTE: We had a more epic gif scene showing combat, other gif is currently misplaced and We will upload on recovery.)

Cursed Chests

Rarely, you'll find this guy, who will goad You into taking his contents. There are multiple interactions based on Your choices, but if You want his loot, You'll just have to reach in and bear the consequences! Accepting the challenge will net You multiple items: power runes, gold, and health, but You must endure the curse for the current level and the next..

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32575180/8c7660734d96248d66e4fadde5f0076219421bab.gif[/img]

New Spring Spike Sprites

The old design clashed in some environments, and new players generally found the old design too tame and hard to see. So we've redesigned them from scratch:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32575180/3008912ec9f3a5292113702e3ba6d1915f4cbd75.gif[/img]

Other quality of life improvements and bug fixes