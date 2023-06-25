Update 25.06.23

- Fixed sand work bug.
- Fixed incorrect speed marking of MB 1313.
- Changed the color of MB 1313 panel icons.
- Fixed audios that didn't turn down the volume.
- The machine is now only activated during sand work.
