Hard Life Game update for 25 June 2023

Update 25.06.23

Build 11554474

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed sand work bug.
  • Fixed incorrect speed marking of MB 1313.
  • Changed the color of MB 1313 panel icons.
  • Fixed audios that didn't turn down the volume.
  • The machine is now only activated during sand work.

