Energy Collector update for 25 June 2023

Patch 2 (v1.0.2)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 2 (v1.0.2) - Patch Notes

Minor improvements, but a lot of them, again!

Changes:

  • Implemented borderless fullscreen option!
  • Switched to delta timing for in-game playtime. This should count time correctly even if the game is in the background.
  • Prestige count now does not increment if you do a prestige with no rewards.
  • You can now buy double capacity without closing open windows.
  • Added units for some achievements to more clearly represent their progress.
  • Increased Hub Capacity bonus from prestige by about 10x - 100x.
  • Added window names to windows without tabs.
  • Auto-Pin Quests setting now also closes the quest window when quests end.
  • Added "Quest Steak" to quest statistics.
  • You can now see a field's total in and out transfer even if the Transfer UI is opened.
  • Added missing thousand separators in mastery objective descriptions.
  • Added a few more shadows to the Paint surface decor item.
  • The spawn chance for Large and Huge Energy have been reformulated to a "Spawns an average of X energies per minute" format.
  • Black energies no longer spawn behind the quest window.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the Companion could stop spawning energy if it visited The Hub and then went out to a field again.
  • Coffee can no longer spawn in The Hub.
  • Upgrades leaderboard text should now always fit inside its box.
  • Prestige surge no longer count towards the Temporal Pilgrimage achievement.
  • Companion customization achievements are no longer unlockable before level 35.
  • Augmentation tree nodes now correctly say that Companion energy spawns every 25 seconds.
  • Expedition statistics window colors now properly match the fragment colors.
  • Updated the "Skillful - IV" and "Recharged - II" Steam achievement descriptions to match the in-game descriptions.
  • Pressing OK in the Fragment Rewards window no longer closes the Expedition window.
  • Fixed a bug where if you unlocked the mastery system with a mastery reward already unlocked you would get two notifications.

