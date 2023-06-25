Patch 2 (v1.0.2) - Patch Notes
Minor improvements, but a lot of them, again!
Changes:
- Implemented borderless fullscreen option!
- Switched to delta timing for in-game playtime. This should count time correctly even if the game is in the background.
- Prestige count now does not increment if you do a prestige with no rewards.
- You can now buy double capacity without closing open windows.
- Added units for some achievements to more clearly represent their progress.
- Increased Hub Capacity bonus from prestige by about 10x - 100x.
- Added window names to windows without tabs.
- Auto-Pin Quests setting now also closes the quest window when quests end.
- Added "Quest Steak" to quest statistics.
- You can now see a field's total in and out transfer even if the Transfer UI is opened.
- Added missing thousand separators in mastery objective descriptions.
- Added a few more shadows to the Paint surface decor item.
- The spawn chance for Large and Huge Energy have been reformulated to a "Spawns an average of X energies per minute" format.
- Black energies no longer spawn behind the quest window.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the Companion could stop spawning energy if it visited The Hub and then went out to a field again.
- Coffee can no longer spawn in The Hub.
- Upgrades leaderboard text should now always fit inside its box.
- Prestige surge no longer count towards the Temporal Pilgrimage achievement.
- Companion customization achievements are no longer unlockable before level 35.
- Augmentation tree nodes now correctly say that Companion energy spawns every 25 seconds.
- Expedition statistics window colors now properly match the fragment colors.
- Updated the "Skillful - IV" and "Recharged - II" Steam achievement descriptions to match the in-game descriptions.
- Pressing OK in the Fragment Rewards window no longer closes the Expedition window.
- Fixed a bug where if you unlocked the mastery system with a mastery reward already unlocked you would get two notifications.
