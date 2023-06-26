Update notes for v0.11

Custom key bindings
Set in options, can replace the default keys with e.g. WASD
Match summary
Redesigned with team colours, animated scoresheet and stat bars e.g. shots on target
Overlay colours onto supporters
Supporters now wear the same colours and their team
Updates to women's sprite sheet
Couple of minor bugs in appearance fixed
Changes to prize money for winning Euro Club Cup in season
More money to spend the following season!
..and lots of refactoring and bug fixes, as always!
Changed files in this update