 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tiny Football update for 26 June 2023

Update notes for v0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 11554438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Custom key bindings
Set in options, can replace the default keys with e.g. WASD

Match summary
Redesigned with team colours, animated scoresheet and stat bars e.g. shots on target

Overlay colours onto supporters
Supporters now wear the same colours and their team

Updates to women's sprite sheet
Couple of minor bugs in appearance fixed

Changes to prize money for winning Euro Club Cup in season
More money to spend the following season!

..and lots of refactoring and bug fixes, as always!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1887011 Depot 1887011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link