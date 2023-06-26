Update notes for v0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 11554438 · Last edited 26 June 2023 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Custom key bindings

Set in options, can replace the default keys with e.g. WASD

Match summary

Redesigned with team colours, animated scoresheet and stat bars e.g. shots on target

Overlay colours onto supporters

Supporters now wear the same colours and their team

Updates to women's sprite sheet

Couple of minor bugs in appearance fixed

Changes to prize money for winning Euro Club Cup in season

More money to spend the following season!

..and lots of refactoring and bug fixes, as always!