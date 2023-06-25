 Skip to content

太公传承 update for 25 June 2023

《太公传承》2023年6月25日更新说明

各位传承者：

大家好，我们在1.2版本中修复了这些问题：
1.修复了炼世中源血量错误的问题；
2.修复了问道模式白屏的问题；
3.修复了最小化游戏，游戏闪退的问题；
4.修复了炼世模式中死亡后重复获得积分问题；
5.修复了60分钟后源出场，修真者消失法宝没消失的问题；

如果发现其他问题，欢迎及时跟我们沟通联系，我们会保持后续的更新。

