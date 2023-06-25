 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cannon Jump update for 25 June 2023

Release version 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11554379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1. There are now three difficulty modes available in the game:

Easy mode: For those players who never made it to the top. Now there are a lot of sandglasses on the level, which means that the number of available saves increased many times over. Simply use the sandglass before jumping to return to the same spot in case of failure.

Normal mode: This is the original and basic game mode. Only a few sand clocks are available and getting to the top is quite difficult.

Hard mode: Only 5 regular jumps will be available here. Sandy hours are not available and you can not save.

2. There are two new achievements in the game for difficult and easy game modes.

3. Small bugs are fixed.

4. Improved anti-cheat system.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1239802 Depot 1239802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link