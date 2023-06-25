Release version 1.5

1. There are now three difficulty modes available in the game:

Easy mode: For those players who never made it to the top. Now there are a lot of sandglasses on the level, which means that the number of available saves increased many times over. Simply use the sandglass before jumping to return to the same spot in case of failure.

Normal mode: This is the original and basic game mode. Only a few sand clocks are available and getting to the top is quite difficult.

Hard mode: Only 5 regular jumps will be available here. Sandy hours are not available and you can not save.

2. There are two new achievements in the game for difficult and easy game modes.

3. Small bugs are fixed.

4. Improved anti-cheat system.