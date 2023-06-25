- Fixed a race condition that could cause you to buy or sell two copies of a ship when operating the Dealer or Fleet screens with a faulty mouse.
- Fixed a bug that caused NPC you were conversing with sometimes not to change their feelings about you when you picked a dialogue option that was supposed to have such an effect.
- Telling the racing team that you are in an area for excavation and not race will make them lose interest in you and leave, even if you defended them from pirates before that encounter.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 25 June 2023
1.0.24 - Space Mice
Patchnotes via Steam Community
