Update 121.2

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40012336/14f853efcc92333309d9a14f6a8b58e43c667989.jpg[/img]
Hello everyone, adjustment releases correction 120.1
-Fixed icons and names of the not deactivating when deactivated
-Fixed flashing floor material and rocks
-Fixed double chat messages
-Fixed gazelle giving infinite meat
-Fixed eating bug
Map
-Fixed map plant with no material due to a function that was disabling the material
Animals
Gazelle
-Fixed Gazelle's jump
