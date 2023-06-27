 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 27 June 2023

Update 121.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, adjustment releases correction 120.1

-Fixed icons and names of the not deactivating when deactivated
-Fixed flashing floor material and rocks
-Fixed double chat messages
-Fixed gazelle giving infinite meat
-Fixed eating bug

Map

-Fixed map plant with no material due to a function that was disabling the material

Animals

Gazelle

-Fixed Gazelle's jump

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

