- Fixed an issue where the Bandit King Quest would not be available again after failing it. Anyone who encountered this issue will have the Quest reappear in on the Quest Board.
- Changed the Elite skill "Magical Void" to reduce damage of arcane and divine skills by 80% instead of making them immune to it.
- Fixed some minor spelling mistakes
Our Adventurer Guild update for 25 June 2023
Patch 0.5128
