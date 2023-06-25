Update Notes

Hello everyone

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43278073/127f40ba16850d93c193ba17ab87c23ea08422b3.png[/img]

In this update we bring major performance improvements and bug fixes, and a little gift.

New features

New equippable item Balloon, with it you can quickly climb the map, but be careful not to burst them that the fall can be hard.

When you press ESC and have any interface open, it will close automatically.

Items that can be interacted with at the start of the game are highlighted.

Important changes

Correction of the game volume controller and mixer, allowing better control of sound levels from the menu.

Fixed the action of the player trying to ingest raw food from the belt, preventing the vomiting sound from being reproduced.

Refined block placement validations around the map to prevent player from getting stuck in blocks.

The engine for spawning enemies on the map has been improved to prevent them from overlapping and to have a more homogeneous distribution across the different biomes.

Fixed the bug where the icon of the object you were dragging is loose when making several moves in the inventory.

Correction to the action of equip / unequip items from the belt.

Performance improvements.

Important note

If you want to play with all these improvements you will have to start a new game, so that the map can be regenerated and enjoy the new objects.

Thanks to everyone who has played and supported the game. Your feedback and bug reports have been incredibly helpful to development.