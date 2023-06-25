 Skip to content

DFHack - Dwarf Fortress Modding Engine update for 25 June 2023

DFHack 50.09sdl2-3-rc1

Build 11554041

This release is identical to DFHack 50.09sdl2-2-rc1 except for compatibility with DF 50.09sdl2-3.
Please see https://steamcommunity.com/games/2346660/announcements/detail/3681177834687015555 for additional details.

As with the previous experimental release, if you have trouble typing symbols into DFHack text boxes, please reset your DF keybindings to defaults and try again. This is due to changes in how the new version of DF interprets keyboard input.

Changed depots in beta_experimental_sdl2 branch

